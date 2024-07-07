Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Sets New 52-Week High at $53.07

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.07 and last traded at $53.05, with a volume of 9973 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.52.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.85 and a 200 day moving average of $48.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 72.2% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

