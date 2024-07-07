Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $71.94

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $71.94 and last traded at $71.90, with a volume of 25450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.62.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF
About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.
