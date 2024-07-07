Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $71.94

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $71.94 and last traded at $71.90, with a volume of 25450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.62.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

