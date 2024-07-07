Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $34.96 and a twelve month high of $53.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.34.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at $754,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at $754,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $4,319,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,670.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 195.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,001 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,347,000. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 16,249,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,836,000 after buying an additional 1,424,767 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,212,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,875,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,102,000 after acquiring an additional 728,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

