First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FAF. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on First American Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 82.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First American Financial stock opened at $52.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.28. First American Financial has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.62.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 3.64%. First American Financial’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.44%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

