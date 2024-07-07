First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.36.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of FQVLF opened at $13.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.57. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $29.79.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.34 million. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.