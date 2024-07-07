First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires New Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,335 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 26.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,472,000 after acquiring an additional 29,696 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 229,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,297,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 213.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE EME opened at $362.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $377.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.06. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.63 and a fifty-two week high of $401.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.25. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,289,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.