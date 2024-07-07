First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 580 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 21.1% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $314.56 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $325.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $282.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.55.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The firm had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 13,800 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.27, for a total transaction of $3,274,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,845.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 5,060 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.52, for a total transaction of $1,201,851.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,877.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 13,800 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.27, for a total value of $3,274,326.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,845.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,544 shares of company stock valued at $29,811,740. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.22.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

