First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 788 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 83.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $303,994,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $168,447,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26,592.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 600,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,507,000 after purchasing an additional 598,325 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,379,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,690,000 after purchasing an additional 227,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 392.0% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 254,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,386,000 after purchasing an additional 203,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $303.03 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $224.41 and a twelve month high of $303.19. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.28.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

