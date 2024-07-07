First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $479,000 Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lessened its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 226.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,896,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,410 shares during the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $164,307,000. WT Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in NetEase by 381.1% in the 4th quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 996,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,851,000 after acquiring an additional 789,499 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth $59,354,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth $52,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of NetEase in a report on Friday. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.86.

NetEase Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $91.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.96 and its 200-day moving average is $98.08. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.30 and a 52-week high of $118.89.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 24.19%. Equities analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 30.54%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

