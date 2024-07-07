First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Increases Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $838,455,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,830 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,608,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,747,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,120,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.46.

Snowflake Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SNOW opened at $143.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.26. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.60 and a 1 year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $71,596.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,014.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total value of $234,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 774,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,053,288.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $71,596.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,112,014.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 519,112 shares of company stock valued at $64,932,073. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.