First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in STERIS by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,333,000 after acquiring an additional 24,377 shares during the period. Caden Capital Partners LP grew its position in STERIS by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 82,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 36,576 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in STERIS by 5,199.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 65,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after acquiring an additional 64,681 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its position in STERIS by 9.3% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 40,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STE shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,660.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other STERIS news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $1,061,333.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total value of $267,312.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,660.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:STE opened at $220.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.08. STERIS plc has a one year low of $195.47 and a one year high of $254.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.60 and a beta of 0.83.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.45%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

