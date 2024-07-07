First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Increases Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter worth $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $28.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $29.44.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $104,626.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,978 shares in the company, valued at $558,584.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

NiSource Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Stories

