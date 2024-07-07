First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Raises Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $2,143,388,000. Davis Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $61,160,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,325,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,333,000 after buying an additional 516,941 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,395,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,369,707,000 after buying an additional 372,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,527,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,058,000 after buying an additional 309,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $67.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.87. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $69.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.53 and its 200 day moving average is $63.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.09 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 112.03%.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $913,158 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.09.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

