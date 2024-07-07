First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 140 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,218 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at $8,223,000. Ossiam increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 834,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,819,000 after buying an additional 243,553 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 16,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 510,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,522,000 after buying an additional 54,384 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $109.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.14. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.08 and a 12-month high of $135.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

Get Our Latest Report on TOL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,670 shares of company stock worth $2,586,315 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.