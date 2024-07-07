First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 148 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lessened its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in CGI were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 297.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CGI by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. TD Securities raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC lowered shares of CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

NYSE:GIB opened at $101.41 on Friday. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.07 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. CGI had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

