First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 440 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in PDD were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in PDD in the 4th quarter valued at $1,813,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PDD by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 296,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,501,000 after buying an additional 177,600 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its stake in PDD by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,110,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,333,000 after buying an additional 2,760,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PDD by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,101,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,645,000 after buying an additional 6,637,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDD in the 4th quarter valued at $13,379,000. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PDD shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.33.

PDD Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $136.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.35. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.55 and a 12-month high of $164.69. The firm has a market cap of $187.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.19. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Equities research analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

