First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Takes Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQLT. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $39.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.62. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $40.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.