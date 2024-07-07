First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.46

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.46 and last traded at $18.43, with a volume of 17016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.42.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.11.

Get First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,074,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 727,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,978,000 after purchasing an additional 115,730 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,632,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $880,000.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.