First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Sets New 1-Year High at $202.57

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $202.57 and last traded at $202.54, with a volume of 1131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.81.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.39.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0342 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
