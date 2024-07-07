First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Sets New 1-Year High at $202.57

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $202.57 and last traded at $202.54, with a volume of 1131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.81.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.39.

Get First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0342 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTEC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $368,099,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 837,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,884,000 after acquiring an additional 116,378 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 330,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,943,000 after acquiring an additional 111,967 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 690.0% in the first quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 82,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,762,000 after acquiring an additional 72,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,791,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.