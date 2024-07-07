Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Buys 376 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $146.48 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97. The company has a market cap of $352.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.71.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

