Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 96.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,321 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,427,000. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Visa by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:V opened at $270.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.24 and a 200-day moving average of $273.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.68 and a 52 week high of $290.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.56.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

