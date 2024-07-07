Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 18.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 42,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 14,788 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth $761,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,982,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,533,000 after buying an additional 63,322 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Stock Performance

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $496.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $121.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.49). Forward Air had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $541.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

FWRD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Forward Air from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forward Air has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.86.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Further Reading

