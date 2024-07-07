Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.52

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.52 and traded as high as $4.74. Gaia shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 13,745 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gaia in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Analysis on GAIA
Gaia Trading Up 3.5 %
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.69 million during the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%.
Institutional Trading of Gaia
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Gaia by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 439,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 39,938 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gaia in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gaia by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 89,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.53% of the company’s stock.
Gaia Company Profile
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gaia
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.