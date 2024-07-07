GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Price Up 0.5%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.08 and last traded at $24.49. Approximately 4,785,215 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 26,512,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.37.

GME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.29 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.45.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $881.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.30 million. GameStop had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $58,320.95. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $58,320.95. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $79,345.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,781.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,173 shares of company stock valued at $306,100. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GME. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in GameStop by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,283,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,160,000 after acquiring an additional 345,488 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in GameStop by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,606,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,693,000 after acquiring an additional 289,947 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in GameStop by 11.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,479,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,519,000 after acquiring an additional 147,655 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in GameStop by 527.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 146,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 123,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in GameStop by 659.6% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 139,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 121,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

