Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,092 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.09% of Gartner worth $35,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 30,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,609,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 296,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $101,753,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,157,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $741,193,000 after buying an additional 95,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Performance

Gartner stock traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $452.01. 242,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,370. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.61 and a 52-week high of $486.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $438.99 and its 200 day moving average is $451.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Gartner

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total value of $268,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,583 shares in the company, valued at $23,090,098.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total value of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at $893,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total transaction of $268,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,090,098.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,544 shares of company stock worth $10,079,813 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.