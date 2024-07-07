Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.13

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.13 ($0.14) and traded as high as GBX 13.49 ($0.17). Gem Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 13.35 ($0.17), with a volume of 262,063 shares changing hands.
Gem Diamonds Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £18.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,335.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 12.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.41.
Gem Diamonds Company Profile
Gem Diamonds Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates diamond mines. It also produces, manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds; and provides technical, financial, and management consulting services. It operates in Lesotho, Botswana, Belgium, British Virgin Islands, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and Cyprus.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gem Diamonds
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.