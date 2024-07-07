Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.
Gencor Industries Stock Performance
GENC opened at $18.38 on Friday. Gencor Industries has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $20.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.28.
Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.68 million during the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 14.61%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Gencor Industries
Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.
Featured Articles
