Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Gencor Industries Stock Performance

GENC opened at $18.38 on Friday. Gencor Industries has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $20.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.28.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.68 million during the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 14.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gencor Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gencor Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Pullen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gencor Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $954,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 64,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 545,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

