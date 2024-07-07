General Motors (NYSE:GM) Position Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 410,901 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 27,178 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $18,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 0.4% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 67,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in General Motors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in General Motors by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 47,672 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.91.

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE:GM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.52. The company had a trading volume of 11,452,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,804,477. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.80. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $49.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $27,219,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,093,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $27,219,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,093,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 14,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $683,616.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 162,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,455,874.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

