Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the first quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 740.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $132.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $170.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.