Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $66.69 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The stock has a market cap of $83.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.47.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

