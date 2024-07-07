Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.48

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.48 and traded as high as $14.30. Gladstone Commercial shares last traded at $14.21, with a volume of 142,101 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOD

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average is $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.33). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $35.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.41 million. Equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -631.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Commercial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2,656.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 528,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 509,133 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter worth about $1,107,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 436.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 94,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 76,499 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,046,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,999,000 after buying an additional 53,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 193,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 42,404 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Commercial

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.