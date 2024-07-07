Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $45.57

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $45.57 and traded as high as $45.78. Global Partners shares last traded at $45.21, with a volume of 26,502 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Global Partners Stock Down 1.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.47). Global Partners had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Partners LP will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Global Partners’s payout ratio is presently 105.58%.

Insider Activity at Global Partners

In other Global Partners news, insider Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.29 per share, with a total value of $432,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,097.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,979,700. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Global Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Global Partners by 592.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new position in Global Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the first quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

