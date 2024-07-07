Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,451 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 232.8% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 11,214 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 104,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 859,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,144,000 after purchasing an additional 34,705 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,402,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,657,000 after purchasing an additional 89,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE GPN opened at $96.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $141.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 19.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Global Payments from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Global Payments from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Global Payments from $152.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

