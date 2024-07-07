Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock Position Lifted by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 50.5% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 385,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after buying an additional 58,524 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $893,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Global Payments by 42.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 10,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on GPN shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Global Payments from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPN

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of GPN stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,345,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,987. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.44. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 19.84%.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.