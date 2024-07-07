Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 107.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905,758 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after buying an additional 470,066 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $30,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ AIQ opened at $36.84 on Friday. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a one year low of $25.39 and a one year high of $36.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -216.71 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.18.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.29%.

(Free Report)

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.