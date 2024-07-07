Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 74,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 27,809 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 572.8% during the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 10,912 shares during the period. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 134,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the period.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MLPX opened at $51.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.38. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $51.90.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.