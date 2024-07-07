Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 843,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,185 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.18% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF worth $15,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QYLD. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 342,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 17,821 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 379.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,290,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,008. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.68. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $18.16.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.1686 per share. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.30%.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.