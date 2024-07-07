Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Sets New 52-Week High at $179.80

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 179.80 ($2.27) and last traded at GBX 179.22 ($2.27), with a volume of 501475 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174 ($2.20).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £838.73 million, a P/E ratio of 1,794.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 157.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 125.92.

In other news, insider Alastair S. N. Murray purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 169 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £50,700 ($64,128.51). Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

