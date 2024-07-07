Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Head-To-Head Survey

Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Free Report) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and Meta Platforms’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grom Social Enterprises $4.04 million 0.89 -$12.53 million ($11.67) -0.03 Meta Platforms $134.90 billion 10.15 $39.10 billion $17.41 31.01

Meta Platforms has higher revenue and earnings than Grom Social Enterprises. Grom Social Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meta Platforms, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

15.9% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of Meta Platforms shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Meta Platforms shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grom Social Enterprises and Meta Platforms, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Meta Platforms 2 3 37 2 2.89

Meta Platforms has a consensus price target of $511.27, indicating a potential downside of 5.30%. Given Meta Platforms’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Meta Platforms is more favorable than Grom Social Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and Meta Platforms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grom Social Enterprises -386.01% -89.97% -70.42% Meta Platforms 32.06% 32.03% 21.21%

Risk & Volatility

Grom Social Enterprises has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Platforms has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Meta Platforms beats Grom Social Enterprises on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grom Social Enterprises

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company in the United States and Philippines. It operates through three segments: Animation, Original Content, and Social and Technology. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires, develops, and builds commercial potential of kids and family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately. The Reality Labs segment provides augmented and virtual reality related products comprising consumer hardware, software, and content that help people feel connected, anytime, and anywhere. The company was formerly known as Facebook, Inc. and changed its name to Meta Platforms, Inc. in October 2021. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California

