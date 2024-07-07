Guy M. Erwin II Sells 116 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,293.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $294.00 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $224.69 and a 1-year high of $302.41. The company has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in FedEx by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus increased their price objective on FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 price objective (up from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FedEx

About FedEx

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.