Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.26

Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 30.26 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 30.20 ($0.38), with a volume of 1624634 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.60 ($0.37).

Hammerson Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of £1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,938.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 27.32.

Insider Transactions at Hammerson

In other Hammerson news, insider Habib Annous bought 12,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £3,751.44 ($4,745.05). In other news, insider Habib Annous purchased 12,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £3,751.44 ($4,745.05). Also, insider Himanshu Raja purchased 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £331.76 ($419.63). Corporate insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Hammerson Company Profile

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.

