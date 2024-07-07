Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $3.28 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,132 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.6% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,016,878,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,017,893,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,151,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603,090 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,516,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,062,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3,836.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,518,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.65.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $204.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $210.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.58.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

