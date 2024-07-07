Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $75.72

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $75.72 and traded as high as $90.75. Hawkins shares last traded at $90.30, with a volume of 94,274 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Hawkins from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Hawkins Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.74.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). Hawkins had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $223.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.49 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Hawkins’s payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

Insider Transactions at Hawkins

In other Hawkins news, Director James A. Faulconbridge acquired 1,800 shares of Hawkins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.56 per share, for a total transaction of $157,608.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,547,668.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James A. Faulconbridge bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.56 per share, with a total value of $157,608.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,547,668.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Faulconbridge bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.47 per share, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,806,149.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,100 shares of company stock worth $442,998 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawkins

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Hawkins in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Hawkins by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hawkins

(Get Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Further Reading

