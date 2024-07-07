Head to Head Contrast: CDT Environmental Technology Investment (NASDAQ:CDTG) and Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH)

CDT Environmental Technology Investment (NASDAQ:CDTG – Get Free Report) and Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.4% of Clean Harbors shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Clean Harbors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get CDT Environmental Technology Investment alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CDT Environmental Technology Investment and Clean Harbors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDT Environmental Technology Investment $34.21 million 1.21 $7.42 million N/A N/A Clean Harbors $5.41 billion 2.22 $377.86 million $6.91 32.21

Profitability

Clean Harbors has higher revenue and earnings than CDT Environmental Technology Investment.

This table compares CDT Environmental Technology Investment and Clean Harbors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDT Environmental Technology Investment N/A N/A N/A Clean Harbors 6.85% 16.97% 5.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for CDT Environmental Technology Investment and Clean Harbors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDT Environmental Technology Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Clean Harbors 0 1 8 1 3.00

Clean Harbors has a consensus target price of $216.40, suggesting a potential downside of 2.78%. Given Clean Harbors’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clean Harbors is more favorable than CDT Environmental Technology Investment.

Summary

Clean Harbors beats CDT Environmental Technology Investment on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CDT Environmental Technology Investment

(Get Free Report)

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited is a waste treatment company which designs, develops, manufactures, sells, installs, operates and maintains sewage treatment systems and provides sewage treatment services. CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc. provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste. This segment also provides industrial maintenance and specialty industrial services; and utilizes specialty equipment and resources that performs field services. The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segment provides pickup and transportation services for hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste for recycling or disposal; machine cleaning and maintenance, and disposal and replenishment of clean solvent or aqueous fluids; and vacuum services to remove solids, residual oily water, and sludge and other fluids from customers' oil/water separators, sumps, and collection tanks, as well as removes and collects waste fluids found at large and small industrial locations, including metal fabricators, auto maintenance providers, and general manufacturers. This segment also manufactures, formulates, packages, distributes, and markets lubricants and other automotive products. Clean Harbors, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Norwell, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for CDT Environmental Technology Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDT Environmental Technology Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.