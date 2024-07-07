Head to Head Survey: Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) and Visionary (NASDAQ:GV)

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) and Visionary (NASDAQ:GV – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Perdoceo Education has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visionary has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Perdoceo Education and Visionary’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perdoceo Education $710.00 million 1.97 $147.65 million $2.27 9.41 Visionary $8.43 million N/A -$3.47 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Perdoceo Education has higher revenue and earnings than Visionary.

This table compares Perdoceo Education and Visionary’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perdoceo Education 22.35% 17.09% 13.88% Visionary N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.5% of Perdoceo Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Visionary shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Perdoceo Education shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Visionary shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Perdoceo Education and Visionary, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perdoceo Education 0 0 1 0 3.00 Visionary 0 0 0 0 N/A

Perdoceo Education presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.04%. Given Perdoceo Education’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Perdoceo Education is more favorable than Visionary.

Summary

Perdoceo Education beats Visionary on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perdoceo Education

(Get Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice. The American InterContinental University System segment provides academic programs, including business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences. The company also offers non-degree and professional development programs. In addition, it operates intellipath, a learning platform used to educate students; and a mobile application and two-way messaging platform. The company was formerly known as Career Education Corporation and changed its name to Perdoceo Education Corporation in January 2020. Perdoceo Education Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

About Visionary

(Get Free Report)

Visionary Holdings Inc. provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs. It also provides educational services, such as immigration and study visa, student housing, career guidance, internship, and entrepreneurship guidance. The company was formerly known as Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. and changed its name to Visionary Holdings Inc. in February 2024. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Visionary Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of 3888 Investment Group Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.