Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HR shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.39. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -93.23%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

