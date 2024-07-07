Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTLF. DA Davidson increased their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $149,385.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $149,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $277,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert B. Engel sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $191,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $429,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,529 shares of company stock valued at $341,387 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 166.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 88,739 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 470.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 272,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,028,000 after acquiring an additional 224,975 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 15.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 365,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,757,000 after acquiring an additional 47,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,144,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,530,000 after purchasing an additional 30,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 26,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $43.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.02. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $45.99.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $279.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.73 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 8.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

