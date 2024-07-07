Helical (LON:HLCL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $214.03

Shares of Helical plc (LON:HLCL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 214.03 ($2.71) and traded as high as GBX 242.25 ($3.06). Helical shares last traded at GBX 235 ($2.97), with a volume of 47,883 shares changing hands.

Helical Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.41, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 226.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 213.99. The stock has a market cap of £289.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.34, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Helical Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.78 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Helical’s payout ratio is -839.16%.

About Helical

Helical plc engages in the development, investment, and rental of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Investment and Development segments. The company's property portfolio includes multi-let offices, office refurbishments and developments, restaurant, retail, residential, and warehouse spaces.

