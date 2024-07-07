Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $9.57 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,741 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.0% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 39,223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 9.6% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 114.5% during the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after buying an additional 52,919 shares during the period. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. grew its position in Microsoft by 28.3% during the third quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 325,468 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $102,767,000 after buying an additional 71,835 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Lim Capital Ltd bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $28,418,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $467.56 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $309.45 and a one year high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $429.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $413.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $134,145.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at $19,686,433. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.12.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

