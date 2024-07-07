Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.83.

HES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

Hess Trading Down 1.6 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hess by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,126,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,903,793,000 after purchasing an additional 294,146 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hess by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,951,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $451,572,000 after acquiring an additional 489,169 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,100,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hess by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,595,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $229,969,000 after acquiring an additional 48,457 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess by 1.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,507,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $230,583,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

HES opened at $146.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Hess has a 52 week low of $129.12 and a 52 week high of $167.75. The stock has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.55 and a 200-day moving average of $149.03.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hess will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.80%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

